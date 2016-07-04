BEST OF EURO 2016 July 4, 2016 | Published by : Unni Gopalakrishnan Portugal’s Rui Patricio saves from Poland’s Jakub Blaszczykowski during a penalty shootout June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic Security tackle a pitch invader during the Poland and Portugal match June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic Poland’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Jakub Blaszczykowski after scoring their first goal against Portugal June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic Iceland’s Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and a young fan celebrate after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic England’s Joe Hart looks dejected after the game against Iceland. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic/ Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after the match against Spain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau Belgium’s Toby Alderweireld scores their first goal against Hungary. REUTERS/Sergio Perez Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring their second goal against Hungary. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Livepic Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman Iceland’s Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples Republic of Ireland players celebrates at the end of the match against Italy. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic Republic of Ireland’s Jeff Hendrick reacts after a missed chance against Italy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Livepic Italy’s Simone Zaza reacts after missing a chance to score against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic Northern Ireland’s Michael McGovern in action against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic France’s Adil Rami fouls Switzerland’s Admir Mehmedi resulting in a yellow card. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic Hungary’s Zoltan Stieber and Richard Guzmics in action as Iceland’s Kolbeinn Sigthorsson looks on. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Livepic Croatia’s Danijel Subasic falls into the goal after Czech Republic’s Milan Skoda (not pictured) scores their first goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic Croatia’s Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic Tags: #Euro2016