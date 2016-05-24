Best of your sex life begins at 40!

Toronto, May 24 : Far from resulting in loss of libido, reaching 40 could actually make your sex life more adventurous, says a study.

The findings are based on a survey of 2,400 Canadians, between ages 40 to 59, about their their sexual health, happiness and pleasure, in addition to their sexual behaviour and attitudes.

“There is a public perception that as we age, sex becomes less important, less enjoyable and less frequent,” said Robin Milhausen, sexuality and relationship researcher at the University of Guelph in Canada.

“The study findings indicate that most midlife Canadians are indeed leading satisfying and active sexual lives,” Milhausen said in press release.

The study was conducted by leading condom company Trojan in partnership with Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN).

The researchers found that sexual pleasure does not decrease with age.

Regardless of age category, 65 percent of the respondents said their last sexual encounter was very pleasurable.

The overwhelming majority of the respondents said that their current primary relationship is emotionally satisfying .

The research also revealed that as they got older, the respondents were more likely to be adventurous.

More than half of those surveyed (63 percent) said they are more interested in trying new things to enhance pleasure than they were a decade ago.

Lubricant use for intercourse increased with age with 22 percent of men and 26 percent of women aged 55 to 59 using lube at last sexual intercourse.

Vibrator use was common, with 40 percent of women reporting that they used a vibrator the last time they masturbated.

“Sexual and relationship satisfaction were highly interrelated – and the most emotionally satisfied in their relationships reported the highest level of pleasure,” Milhausen said.

“And married people are reporting sex as pleasurable as their single counterparts, in fact, married men reported more pleasure at last sexual encounter than single men,” Milhausen noted.