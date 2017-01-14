Best years for TCS lie ahead, says Chandrasekaran

Mumbai, Jan 14: N Chandrasekaran, the outgoing chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services and the designated chairman of Tata Sons says the best years of Indias largest technology services company lie ahead with the new team, despite its past success.

‘Despite the outstanding successes achieved thus far, I strongly believe that TCS’ best years lie ahead. I have every confidence that the new management team will take TCS to the next levels of our aspirations,’ Chandrasekaran, who as Tata Group chairman also would be the de facto chairman of TCS, wrote in an email to employees.

He introduced to employees his successor Rajesh Gopinathan, who will take over as the CEO and MD of the $16.5-billion (Rs 1.10 lakh crore) software exporter, and N Ganapathy Subramaniam, who will take over as the chief operating officer.

‘As you know, Rajesh is a 16-year veteran of TCS and has been a long-standing member of my management team, worked very closely with me in formulating and executing the company strategy, starting from the e-business practice, moving up to head, business finance and then over the last four years as the chief financial officer of TCS,’ he wrote.

On Subramaniam, who happens to be his elder brother, Chandrasekaran said, he is a 35-year veteran of TCS, who has handled responsibilities across the TCS business.