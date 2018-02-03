Beware of fear! | Dog bite nervous people more, proves study

London, UK, Feb 1: Are you afraid of dogs? If the answer is ‘yes’, than don’t show your fear when you face a dog. A latest study has found that those who are nervous and anxious around a dog are more likely to be bitten by dogs.

A new study undertaken in UK published in BMJ journals, says that neurotic people are more likely to be bitten by dogs. Further, the researchers found that most victims were bitten by dogs they didn’t know.

Researchers at the University of Liverpool in the UK conducted reached to the conclusion after carrying out of over 1200 households living in the town of Cheshire, England. They surveyed 694 respondents in 385 households. Data included dog ownership and bite history, demographics, health and personality were given the thrust.

Individuals scoring higher in emotional stability had a lower risk of having ever been bitten. Regarding all bites described, most commonly people were bitten by a dog that they had never met before the incident.

Another interesting finding in the study is that Males were more likely to have been bitten in their lifetime than females.

Also, current owners of multiple dogs were 3.3 times more likely to report having been bitten than people not currently owning a dog.

This study suggests that the real burden of dog bites is considerably larger than those estimated from hospital records. Further, many bites do not require medical treatment and hospital-based bite data are not representative of bites within the wider population. Victim personality requires further investigation and potential consideration in the design of bite prevention schemes.

What this study adds…

An estimate of approximately 19 dog bites per 1000 population per year and only a very small proportion require hospital admission.

Lower emotional stability may be a risk factor for having been bitten by a dog.

Bites from unfamiliar dogs (55%) are common.