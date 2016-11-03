Beyoncé sings Daddy Lessons with Dixie Chicks during 2016 CMA awards performance

November 3, 2016

Nashville,Nov3:Beyoncé brought the house down when she performed at the CMA Awards in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday night. Not only did she look amazing in sparkly floor-length gown and pearls, but she sang “Daddy Lessons” from her Lemonade album alongside the Dixie Chicks, who have been covering the song during their concert tour this year. While Queen Bey may have skipped the red carpet, her mind-blowing performance certainly made up for it.

While Queen Bey may have skipped the red carpet, her mind-blowing performance certainly made up for it. Beyoncé’s surprise appearance comes just a few days after she slayed Halloween with not one, but two costumes. At her cousin Angie Beyonce’s ’80s-themed birthday party over the weekend, she dressed up as a member of Salt-N-Pepa with daughter Blue Ivy and mom Tina, and on Monday, the singer put all other getups to shame when she shared photos on Instagram of her and Jay Z’s black Barbie and Ken costumes.

