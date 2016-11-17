‘Bezel-less’ smartphone in India soon; Made By ‘nubia’

New Delhi, Nov 17 :  Earlier part of Chinese multinational telecommunications company ZTE Corporation, nubia is rumoured to unveil a new smartphone with a “bezel-less” display in India soon.

nubia, which launched Z11 mini last month, claims that the new, near-edgeless device will be different from “Frameless Industrial Design” of other brands.

Other than nubia, only Xiaomi has unveiled “bezel-less” devices.

As per industry sources, the device, which is speculated to be the brand’s flagship device, features “Frame interactive Technology 2.0” (FiT 2.0) with a Handheld Electronic Aperture.

The smartphone adopts aircraft-grade aluminium alloy. As per the leaked images, the black and gold device has circular edges.

nubia’s new device is rumoured to sport a 16MP rear camera which uses a Sony IMX298 sensor which has three focus and four shutter modes.

The smartphone will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based nubia UI 4.0 which will allow users to customise the phone with special black and gold theme and is expected to have 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

