Bhagalpur University cancels LLB degree of Jitender Singh Tomar 

Delhi, March 20: Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bihar canceled the LLB degree of Jitender Singh Tomar in connection with a fake degree case leveled against former law minister of Delhi, on Monday.

The case gained attention in 2015 when Delhi High Court issued a notice to Tomar on a plea filed by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg, demanding the cancellation of the AAP leader’s ticket for submitting fake certificates.

The university from where Tomar claimed to have obtained his law degree had earlier stated that the record of his provisional certificate did not exist in their record.

Following a complaint, FIR was registered against him under IPC Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. (ANI)