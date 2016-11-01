Bhai Dooj Treat: Free travel for Delhi women in all Delhi Transport Corporation buses

New Delhi, Nov 01: On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the Delhi Government on Tuesday announced free travel for women and girls throughout the day on all Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

Delhi Transport Minister Satyendar Jain announced that all AC, non-AC and cluster buses will provide free travel facility.

Jain said the decision has been taken to allow women and girls to travel without any hassle throughout the day to meet their family members and celebrate Bhai Dooj. He said all necessary formalities have been completed in this regard and relevant orders issued to the concerned officials for implementation.

On the day of the festival, sisters invite their brothers for a lavish meal often including their favourite dishes. The whole ceremony signifies the duty of a brother to protect his sister, as well as a sister’s blessings for her brother.