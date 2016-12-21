Bhalchandra Kulkarni to be honoured with Janakavi P Savlaram award

Thane, Dec 21 : Renowned stage and film actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni will be honoured with the Janakavi P Savlaram award on December 25 here.
Thane Mayor Sanjay More made this announcement here today on his memorial day.
Senior cine artiste Maya Jadhav will be awarded the Ganga Jamuna award at the event.
The Janakavi P Savalaram award is given jointly by the Savlaram Kala Samiti and Thane Municipal Corporation in the memory of the lyricist, who was also the president of the civic body.
The award, carrying a citation and Rs 25,000 in cash, will be given to Kulkarni, a release said.

