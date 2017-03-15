Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ set burnt down again by vandalizers

Kolhapur, March 15: Unidentified gangsters destroyed and burn down filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati film set in Kolhapur.

According to reports from there, the attack took place at 10 pm on Tuesday night, when the shooting was almost over.

Thankfully, nobody was injured. The Bhansali and the crew were not present during the incident which took place last night. This is the second attack against the film’s location.

According to the TV Channel reports, local goons attacked the sets of Padmavati and burnt it to the ground. On the visuals, we can see, that are being circulated by the channel, the ashes of the sets. We also are able to see that the crew members of the film were able to save the equipments, but the losses occurred are yet to be reported.

In January 2017, the activists of a Rajput organisation, Rajput Karni Sena, entered the Jaigarh Fort and assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, slapped him and tore his shirt.

They even misbehaved with the crew members and criticised the National Award-winning director, Bhansali for ‘distorting’ history in the film about the medieval-era Delhi ruler Alauddin Khilji, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

They damaged cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting. The video of the attack taking place went viral in medias, and the industry rose in solidarity in support to the director.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in leading roles.

The Rajput Karni Sena alleged that the film had a dream sequence between Padmavati and Allaudin Khilji.

Following January’s attack, the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had issued a statement saying: “We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film… The attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur.”

There is no reports of any group taking the responsibility of yesterday’s attack have been there, so we don’t know the reason behind the arson.

Neither there has been any statement issued by the Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions so far.