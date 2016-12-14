Bharatiya Janata Party asks Congress to come out with evidence on Kiren Rijiju

Bengaluru, December 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday asked the Congress Party to produce evidence to substantiate their allegations against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju for his alleged involvement in an Arunachal Pradesh hydro project scam.

BJP leader S Prakash said the Congress Party is habituated of making illogical allegations against the government.

“Kiren Rijiju has already said that this project was cleared by the Congress government, If they have any evidence or audio clippings which can establish any wrong doing in the project let them project it to the investigation officer. This allegation cannot be accepted and it has become a habit. Under the Modi government, there has not been any minister who would have proved corrupt till date”, Prakash told ANI.

Prakash added, “I have also watched the clippings, He has only forwarded a letter return by the contractor to request to the early release of payment. I am unable to understand as how it is a corruption case. Let the Congress to come out with credible evidence, otherwise it is a futile smear campaign”.

Earlier On Tuesday Rijiju said “Congress people should apologise for this. The scam – awarding of contract and payments – all happened during the Congress’ reign, and thus, the Congress should apologise to the nation”.

“The scam happened during the Congress reign, it has not happened during our regime. After 2014 had there been awarding of any contract or was there any payment? Hence, all evidences are during the Congress’ time, so, they must apologise,” he said.

When asked about the audio tape of a purported conversation between his cousin Goboi and a vigilance official, Rijiju said in Arunachal, all villagers are cousins.

Rijiju brushed aside all allegations of corruption levelled against him and his distant cousin, saying that the ones planting such news would be beaten up with shoes if they come to Arunachal.

He pushed aside all blame calling it “shameful” and asked if helping one’s own people can be termed as ‘corruption’.

“To help your own people is corruption? Is helping people corruption?” said Rijiju.

“This news is nothing but mischief. I did write a letter, but there’s nothing suspicious about it,” he added.

Rijiju, his distant cousin, a contractor in Arunachal Pradesh, Goboi Rijiju, and several other officials of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) have been alleged of corruption in the construction of two dams for one of the biggest hydro-electric projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

Their names, including the names of Chairman and Managing Editor of NEEPCO, have been mentioned in a 129-page report submitted by the Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) Chief Vigilance Officer. (ANI)