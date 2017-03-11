Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress lock horns over Goa Assembly polls

Panaji, March 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed its confidence over retaining seat with an increasing margin in Goa Assembly elections, while the Congress cornered government for poor performance in the state.

“I have full faith on the people of Panaji. We are contesting this election on the foundation of the relation which the BJP has built for last 25 years with Panaji voters. I am very sure and confident of retaining the seat with an increasing margin,” BJP leader Sidharth Kucalienker told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Dayanand Sopte also expressed confidence over winning the Goa Assembly polls, saying that even the BJP is aware of the fact that they are winning.

“We are winning 110 per cent. We are not worried at all. When we win any elections and become minister or chief minister, our service should be good to the people of constituency or state but I think the performance is not that much good of the government here,” he told ANI.

The counting across the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur began at 8 a.m. this morning.

The Election Commission has issued guidelines on security arrangements for counting of votes, and has also set up facilities for disseminating trends and results of elections of five assemblies.

In Uttar Pradesh, counting will take place in 78 centres across 75 districts.

The Chief Electoral officer reviewed preparations for counting of votes through video conferencing.

In Uttarakhand, counting of votes will be held at 15 centres across the state.

To avoid any controversy, the counting process will be video graphed, while in Manipur, the counting of votes for 60-member Assembly will be taken up at eleven centres.

Meanwhile in Punjab, 14,000 officials have been deployed for smooth conduct of counting and it will be held at 54 counting centers at 27 locations, and in Goa, counting for 19 North Goa constituencies will be held at Panaji and for 21 south Goa constituencies in Madgaon city. (ANI)