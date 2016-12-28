Bharatiya Janata Party labels Congress party as the ‘most corrupt party’

New Delhi, December 28: Labelling the Congress party as the ‘most corrupt party’ the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said that the former’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi, pitches for ‘gareebi hatato’ but has never worked for the poor.

“They pitched for ‘gareebi hatato’ but have never worked for the poor people and today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historical step, Rahul Gandhi is teasing us,” BJP leader Sambit Patra told ANI, adding that Gandhi sounds arrogant which was unacceptable.

“As far as 50 families are concerned, Rahul Gandhi should answer. Is not that the Gandhi family the number one Indian political family among these 50 families? Did these 50 families become rich and millionaires in two and a half years?” Patra said..

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader G. V. L. Narsimha Rao said that Rahul Gandhi is dipped in the bribery and commission taking from so many scams

“Rahul Gandhi is from the most corrupt party in history,” Rao told ANI.

Rao further said that Rahul should know that the Prime Minister Modi is supported by people, adding “People are fed up of corrupt society and they have hopes that with the Prime Minister, corruption will come to an end now.”

Upping the ante on the government’s demonetisation drive, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sacrificed the common man in ‘yagna’ against black money.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is performing a yagna against black money and corruption. As animals are slaughtered in yagnas, similarly Prime Minister Modi has sacrificed the common man in yagna against black money,” said Gandhi.

He further said that demonetisation ‘yagna’ is aimed at benefitting the rich and was performed for 50 families.

The Congress vice-president’s fresh outburst against the ruling dispensation came a day after the anti-demonetisation meeting, which was attended by all opposition parties except the Left, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).(ANI)