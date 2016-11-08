Bharti Airtel appoints Vani Venkatesh as CEO retail

New Delhi, Nov 8 : Bharti Airtel has appointed Vani Venkatesh as CEO – retail, a company statement said on Tuesday.

In this new role, Vani will be responsible for driving Airtel’s retail strategy to deliver a seamless and world-class customer experience across retail touch points, the statement said.

She took over this role from Rohit Malhotra.

Vani has over 19 years of work experience. In her last role, she was responsible for the medical nutrition business at Abbott Healthcare (India).