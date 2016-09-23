Bharti Airtel launches 90 days free 4G data pack

Bharti Airtel
Home data packs for subscribers will apply even while they roam across in India.

New Delhi, Sep 23 : Bharti Airtel has launched a 4G data pack that offers free data for 90 days, a company statement said here on Friday.

While the pack is available for Rs 1,495 for existing users, new users can avail this offer through first recharge of Rs 1,494, the statement said.

“Customers with 4G handsets generally consume large amounts of data and this proposition is specifically aimed at them. With this pack these customers can stay online round the clock without having to worry about exhausting their data limits or going for frequent recharges,” said Ajai Puri, Director of Operations (India &amp; South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

The pack is currently available in Delhi and will be launched across other circles over the next few days.

