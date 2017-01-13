Bhogi being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Jan 13: In Tamil Nadu Bhogi is being celebrated today as part of Pongal festivities. People are busy cleaning their homes and surroundings to celebrate Pongal tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam has greeted people of Tamil Nadu for Pongal. DMK is protesting all over the state urging the central government to allow jallikattu during Pongal.

Our correspondent reports that Bhogi the last day of Margazhi month is being celebrated today with great enthusiasm in the state. People are busy cleaning their house by disposing off old things. Old clothes are burnt and broken pots are disposed off.

Pazhayana kazhithilum puthiyana pukuthalum Burn out the old and Bring in the new symbolizes Bhogi. People are getting ready to welcome Thai first Pongal festival tomorrow. Every house is being cleaned and kolams are being drawn in front of the houses. District administration has appealed to people to celebrate Bhogi without polluting the environment by not burning tyres and plastics.