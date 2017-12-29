Bhopal authorities turn a blind eye to protests of visually impaired students demanding employment

Earlier on December 26, the visually impaired students held 'Jal Satyagraha' in a pond near Park.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 29: The protest by visually impaired students demanding employment and other basic facilities entered 12th day on Friday.

The students staged their protest here at Neelam park.

Earlier, these students took to the roads to protest against the state government.

Despite the teeth-cluttering cold weather, the students were sitting on the road to demand employment and other basic facilities.

The head of the union, Manish, while talking to ANI said, “We had written to all concerned authorities and informed them about our needs but no action was taken”.

“Our main demands are education and employment. We are seeing from the past 50 years that there have been no universities or schools for us and the students who have completed schools have nowhere to go. Blind people also have to give full tax for electricity while traders or businessmen have the leisure of fifty percent cut while giving the electricity bill,” said Manish.

He added that they will continue the strike until their demands are fulfilled. (ANI)

