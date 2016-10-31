Bhopal encounter seems to be dubious and manufactured, says Brinda Karat: What the common people could believe?

Bhopal, October 31: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the jailbreak involving eight terrorists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Eight terrorists of the SIMI who escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail on Monday early morning were killed in a gunfight, the state police said.

After the news become well spread all around the country, several questions are arising from various corners. India happened to see fake encounters with its difference in ‘Utilities’. Everyone still remember what was happened to Israt Jahan and what it has proved later.

It was said that, the encounter started when the SIMI activists had started firing on the force.

Here comes the first doubt that, from where did they get arms to fire at the force after escaping from the jail?

How it became possible for all the eight of them (SIMI) to be together, while they are in the prison?

Or how they got the chance to be together, which lead to the planning and execution?

Or are they all set free inside the prison?

A jailbreak is not so simple as it was explained. If it is that easy, why all the prisoners are not coming out?

For a jailbreak, it need days long preparations. How they managed to communicate being in the prison?

After escaping from the jail, why they did not flee to far away places and get dispersed? It was being said that the se prisoners have escaped between 2 and 3 in the morning.

If someone wants to escape, 3 hours is enough, at least to find a temporary hideout. They could have at least delayed the police form finding them.

The police have claimed that they got information from the locals about the escaped SIMI activists. But as seen on TV news channels, the place of encounter is a barren land where no house could be viewed anywhere and it does not even look like a place where people could live.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba questioned the way in which the encounter was executed. In 2008, when Batla House encounter had taken place in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, the reactions were similar. Even the death of Hemanth Karkare is still a question in everyones mind. Was that situation created to end his life is still a question.

“It is a serious issue. First SIMI activists fled the Khandwa Jail. Now they have fled from Bhopal jail. I have been reiterating that RSS activists and other similar organisations are behind the anti-Muslim riots in the country. It should be probed whether there is someone behind this or not,” Singh told media.

Encounter killings in India often end up in controversies and some of them were proved that they were fake encounters.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) polit bureau member Brinda Karat asked for an independent High Court probe into the matter. She called the encounter as entirely “dubious” and “manufactured”. CPI leader D. Raja also asked for judicial probe into the matter and urged the Centre to ask for a detailed report from the Madhya Pradesh Government.