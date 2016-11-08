Bhopal jailbreak: Senior official suspended

Lucknow, Nov 08: The Madhya Pradesh government today suspended Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Mansharam Patel for alleged negligence in connection with the jailbreak by eight Students’ Islamic Movement of India activists in Bhopal last month.

The SIMI members, all under-trials, were killed in an alleged encounter by police on the outskirts of the city within hours of their escape from Bhopal Central Jail on October 31.

Patel has been suspended in connection with the jailbreak case, a senior official said today. He was suspended on charges of negligence, the official said.

The SIMI men had escaped from the high-security jail after killing a head constable on the intervening night of October 30-31.