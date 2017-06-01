Bhopal’s RSS Muslim wing serve cow’s milk at Iftar during ongoing Ramzan citing beef ill effects

Bhopal,June1:: In a rare case, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the Muslim wing of the RSS served cow milk at Iftar during the ongoing Ramzan considering the health benefits the milk has over beef.

Speaking to PTI, Manch’s co-convenor SK Muddin said that cow milk has multiple benefits over beef whose “unhealthy and harmful” effects of were endorsed even by Muslim scriptures.

Muddin, who is the MRM’s Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh incharge, said they served cow milk to fasting Muslims in Betul and Jabalpur districts in the last two days and the response they got was “highly encouraging”.

He said cow milk is being served to Muslims after Roza Iftars.

“We have plans to serve milk in each district of Madhya Pradesh during the Ramzan,” he added.

MRM is also serving cow milk to the fasting Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, he said. “Our initiative to serve cow milk is getting a good response from among the Muslims who are observing fast during Ramzan,” he told reporters.

Cow milk digests easily and that is why it is given to the infants too, he said.

“But cow meat is very unhealthy and harmful to the body. The Hadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) too says cow meat is very unhealthy and harmful,” he contended.