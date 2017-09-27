BHU conspiracy: No one will be spared at any cost for spreading anarchy in campus, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

September 27: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that ON Singh, who resigned from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over alleged molestation of a girl, is suspected a “conspiracy” at the varsity.

Prima facie reports suggest the role of anti-social elements in the recent incident of violence at the university, says the chief minister. He added that no one would be spared at any cost for trying to spread anarchy on the campus.

Protest at BHU against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent when a number of students, including women and two journalists were injured in a baton charge by the police on Saturday night. A probe has been ordered into the violence on the campus.

Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tender an apology to all those who were mercilessly thrashed by the cops at the varsity campus. Congress leader Mohan Prakash said, “The Prime Minister should first apologise to the girls in BHU, because despite being there, he did not care to ask why the girls were protesting.” Prakash added, “Our daughters kept sitting there for two days and asking the authorities to do something about the eve teasing.”