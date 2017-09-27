BHU students protest: Professor Pratima Gond pleads to police that she was a teacher but police kept beating her

Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh, September 27: After the violence that erupted at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) following the alleged sexual harassment of a student, a women professor revealed that it was not only students but wardens like her were also mercilessly lathicharged by the police on the night when the incident took place.

According to reliable sources, Pratima Gond who is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at the Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Banaras Hindu University said that she was assaulted by the police while she was trying to save a student from being attacked. Pratima Gond said that “A woman student fell on the ground while police were lathicharging students. When I reached there to help the girl, I also got trapped under the police attack. I pleaded them not to beat me and told them that I am a teacher at the university, but they did not listen and kept beating.”

According to sources, Pratima Gond further mentioned that ” The police lathicharged me on my forehead. I suffered injuries on my fingers. I am not a criminal, I am teacher. We were not creating any violence. It is very unfortunate that a teacher and students were beaten and that too when not a single woman officer was present on the spot.” The incident happened at round 11:30 pm in the night.

On Saturday night, a large number of students also including women and two journalists were injured when the police used the force and batoncharged them in the Banaras Hindu University campus where a protest against a sexual harassment turned violent. The violence broke out inside the campus after some students who were protesting against the incident wanted to meet the varsity’ vice-chancellor at his residence. An inquiry is ordered into the incident.