Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai sets terms to join ‘Bigg Boss 10’ show

New Delhi, Sep 13: Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai, who shot to fame with her crusade seeking entry for women into the sanctums of shrines across Maharashtra, may feature on the reality television show Bigg Boss.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Desai confirmed that she had been approached by the show’s producers to participate in the forthcoming Season 10 of the popular show.

The activist, however, has said she would participate only if the mysterious, authoritative voice on the show, which keeps tabs on the contestants, is that of a woman.

Ms. Desai further believes that given its reach and popularity, the show would be an ideal podium to air views on gender equality.

“I had a meeting with some executives of Colors TV [the channel that airs the show] on August 19 in Mumbai. I told them that while I have no objection in participating, the voice regulating the participants of the show must be that of a woman. I think my demand is consistent with my ongoing campaign for gender equality,” she said.

The producers have told Ms. Desai that they would discuss the issue and get back to her.

If she decides to participate, Ms. Desai will be on the show’s next season that commences in the second week of October.