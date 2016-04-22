Big B marks 11 yrs of ‘Waqt’

New Delhi, April 22: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 11 years of the flick ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’ that also starred Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. The 73-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the posters of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial. Along with it, he wrote, “11 years of my film WAQT ... fascinating .. great company and great film.” Released in 2005, the flick grossed a worldwide collection of Rs. 145,000,000.