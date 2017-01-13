Big Bachchan thought his wax statue at Madam Tussauds, Delhi is a photo

New Delhi , Jan. 13 : Ahead of the opening of Madam Tussauds in the national capital in July, Amitabh Bachchan’s life-like wax statue was unveiled yesterday at the curtain raiser.

Clad in a blue bandh gala and black trousers, the statue is so perfect that the Shehenshah of Bollywood himself got confused and thought it to be his photograph.

ANI tweeted a close up picture of the statue yesterday, which was retweeted by several of his fans and the actor himself.

He wrote alongside, “this is a close up of the Madam Tussauds image in wax in Delhi … gosh I thought it was my photograph.”

Madame Tussauds museums, in Delhi, will be the first ever branch in the country and the 23rd branch in the world. (ANI)