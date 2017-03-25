Big blow to Arvind Kejriwal in Arun Jaitley’s defamation case

New Delhi, March 25: In a major blow to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a Delhi Court on Saturday put him on trial in a criminal defamation case filed by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) matter.

The court has also drafted a notice against Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in this case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass has framed defamation notice against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders pleaded that they are not guilty and claimed trial.

The trial in the case will start on May 20.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation complaint against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders for allegedly defaming him in the Patiala House Court, while a civil defamation case was filed in the Delhi High Court.

Arun Jaitley had filed the suit seeking Rs. 10 crores as damages after Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders accused him of alleged irregularities and financial bungling in the DDCA, of which Arun Jaitley was the president for about 13 years until 2013.(ANI)