Big loss to Twitter , company’s Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain quits

San Francisco, Nov 10 : In a big loss to Twitter, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Adam Bain who was in charge of the micro-blogging website’s revenue business, has decided to leave the company.

According to a company filing, Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto will take over as COO.

“After six years and a once-in-a-lifetime run, I let CEO Jack (Dorsey) know that I am ready to change gears and do something new outside the company,” Bain tweeted.

Bain will “will remain at Twitter in the coming weeks” to help transition his job responsibilities to Noto, Re/Code reported on Thursday.

Bain has been credited with building Twitter’s entire multi-billion dollar advertising business.

“We took the company from $0 to billions faster than almost anyone’s ever done it. We diversified the business, took it global,” Bain tweeted.

Noto will continue to run Twitter’s live video efforts and will take over all revenue, sales, global partnerships and business development.

Twitter is going through a major overhaul under Dorsey as many top-notch executives have quit the company in the recent past.

As of the third quarter of 2016, the microblogging service averaged at 317 million monthly active users.

–IANS