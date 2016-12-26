Big relief for Rahul And Sonia Gandhi: Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s petition in Herald case

New Delhi, Dec 26: Delhi court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s petition seeking documents related to National Herald, next hearing on Feb 10th. Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had filed an application seeking documents and ledger books from the Congress Party and the Associated Journals Limited. Swamy in his petition alleged that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi got hold of Associated Journals through ‘dishonest means’ which pertains to ‘criminal misappropriation and criminal breach of trust’.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian Pvt Ltd are accused in the case filed by Swamy.

Swamy has accused them of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by just paying Rs 50 lakh by which YI obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which Associated Journals Pvt Ltd owed to the Congress party. All the accused have denied the allegations levelled against them by Swamy.

The court has said that the documents sought by Swamy will not be provided.