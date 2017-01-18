Big Relief for Sallu: Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case

Jodhpur, Jan 18: Salman Khan has been acquitted in the 1998 Arms Act case. A case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan for allegedly keeping and using the fire arms with expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

Over the years, Salman Khan has faced multiple cases for allegedly killing two chinkaras and two black bucks on three hunts. In 2007, he spent a week in jail in Jodhpur before being granted bail.

