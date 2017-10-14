Big win for security forces as notorious recruiter of LeT eliminated in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama/ Jammu and Kashmir, October 14: Today, the sun rose with a good news for all Indians! Kingpins of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Waseem Shah and Hafiz Nisar were the two LeT men shot dead.

Following the information about presence of militants in Pulwama, security forces had launched an operation in the area this morning. The law enforcement personnel retaliated the fire opened by militants on security forces.

“Of the two terrorists, Wasim Shah was very notorious and his elimination was a big success as he used to recruit cadre for LeT,” said Jammu and Kashmir IG Munir Khan. He said that both terrorists were asked to surrender, but instead, they started firing due to which the security forces shot them down.

Khan added, “One civilian died and one civilian got injured in crossfire between terrorist and security forces during the operation.”

Hizbul Mujahideen militant was arrested by security forces a day ago in Pulwama district. On Wednesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter in Bandipora.

