BigBoss10 launches first wildcard entry of TV actress Aparna Tilak

Mumbai,Nov23:Bigg Boss 10 having low TRPs and no fun, the show has remarkably gone on a downhill in the last few years. The commoners vs celebrities format has not worked at all in the favour of the show and now, the first wild card will make her entry on the show.

A TV actress who will be entering the show is Aparna Tilak who has been a part of successful shows like Family Number One, Koi Apna Sa and Left Right Left will be the first wild card entrant on Bigg Boss 10.

Although the date of her entry is yet to be figured, Aparna will soon be a part of the show. Will she bring about a change in the TRPs?