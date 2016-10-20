Bigg Boss 10 : Antara Biswas wants Salman’s attention on her

Mumbai, Oct 20: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas, who is better known as Mona Lisa, is one of the contestants of the tenth season of reality show “Bigg Boss”. She is happy with superstar Salman Khan hosting the show, and says she will make herself “watchable to him”.

“Since Salman Khan is our host, I will make myself watchable to him,” Antara, who hails from Kolkata, told IANS before entering the house.

The actress is also considering this opportunity as a stepping stone into the Hindi film industry.

“Being a Bhojpuri actress, it would be a great opportunity for me to get a good exposure to the national audience. I have been following the show as an audience for many years. I think it might just be the first step towards Bollywood,” she said.

The reality show, an Indian version of international series “Celebrity Big Brother”, features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any luxury.

This year, the focus is on commoners as well as celebrities. The Colors show was launched earlier this month.

-*-

Pre-planning doesn’t work in ‘Bigg Boss’: Rohan Mehra

Actor Rohan Mehra, best known for “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, feels no strategy can help anyone prepare for the stay in Bigg Boss house.

“One of my strategies is not to make any strategy. As our host, Salman Khan said in earlier seasons and I believe that pre-planning does not work. I would prefer to take spontaneous decision to deal with challenges,” Rohan told IANS.

Rohan added: “I have been interacting with my fans and media for last two years. So my fans know everything about me. I am very transparent. I want to maintain the same image and want to set a benchmark by winning the contest without getting into any controversy and melodrama.