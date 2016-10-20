Bigg Boss 10 contestant Akanksha Sharma forced to get pregnant by Yuvraj Singh’s family

Mumbai,Oct20:Akansha Sharma, who is one of the contestants of the recently launched Bigg Boss 10, created a buzz when she announced that she has an association with cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s family.

Sharma was married to Yuvraj’s younger brother Zorawar, the couple parted ways with in four months of their wedding.

While her failed married life has been one of the hot topics of discussion for people around her, Akansha has made an appalling revelation about her ex-in-laws that has indeed raised a lot of eyebrows towards Yuvraj Singh’s family.

Reportedly, Akansha has accused Yuvraj’s family for forcing her to get pregnant.

The BB10 contestant also alleged that post her wedding with Zorawar, the entire Singh family accompanied them on their honeymoon just to keep an eye on the couple.

Indeed, these revelations have come as a shock to everyone. But this isn’t the first time Sharma has been embroiled in mud-slinging against Yuvraj’s family.

During the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 10, Akansha had stated that she doesn’t have any issues with her estranged hubby Zorawar. Instead she blamed her mother-in-law Shabnam for her fractured marriage and stated that Yuvi’s mother used to maker her feel helpless and misbehaved with her.

She had stated that while she was initially happy entering a renowned cricketer’s influential family, nothing happened to her as expected. In fact her wedding has been the lowest point of her life.

Besides, Yuvraj’s mother had lashed out at Akansha for making false allegation against the Singh family.

Shabnam not just termed Akansha’s blame game as a publicity gimmick but also stated that the BB contestant is not supposed to discuss her divorce as their case is sub-judiced.

Mrs. Singh stated that the BB contestant is just using the divorce case to gain sympathy and is making allegations against them.