Is Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas married already?

Mumbai,Nov2:The actress is seen getting close with commoner Manu Punjabi in the show, but there are some pictures on social media in which Monalisa is seen with a man. The identity of the man is not known as yet but the social media post claimed that the man is her husband.

Bhojpuri actress Mona Lisa has been romancing Jaipur based commoner Manu Punjabi on Bigg Boss 10 and the country is talking about the two of them.

The Bhojpuri actress Mona Lisa’s pictures with a man, who is rumoured to be her ex-husband surfaced on social media.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 10: Contestant Antara Biswas’s Bed Scene goes viral now

This season has celebrities and commoners locked in the “Bigg Boss” house. The contestants are divided in two groups, commoners and celebrities.

Priyanka from Delhi was the first contestant to be evicted from “Bigg Boss 10” in the very first week and

Akansha Sharma has followed suit.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 10 : Antara Biswas wants Salman’s attention on her

Aired on Colors channel, the tenth season of the show is hosted by Salman Khan and it has other celebrity

contestants like actor Rahul Dev, VJ Bani, television actors Rahul Mehra and Karan Mehra, model Lopamudra Raut and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, besides seven commoners.