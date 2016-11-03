Bigg Boss 10 Controversy : Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh Saying, He is a lion, not a drug addict

New Delhi, Nov 3: Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has rubbished the allegations that his son is a drug addict.

Wife of Yuvraj Singh’s brother, Akansha Sharma – who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 10 show – had alleged that Yuvraj was indulged in drugs.

Akansha is married to Yuvraj’s brother Zoravar Singh, but the couple live separately.

“What nonsense is she talking? It’s absolute rubbish”, Yograj Singh, who represented India in one Test and six ODIs, was quoted by The Deccan Chronicle.

“I’m a father of four children and none of them are drug-addicts. Yuvraj, as also my other three children, are like lions. They don’t eat grass…,” added Yograj Singh.

Yograj also advised the lady to sort her personal problems first.

“The lady who is accusing Yuvraj, should put her own house in order before alleging something”, said Yograj.

Yuvraj was on Wednesday (Nov 2) ignored for the first two Tests against England despite performing well in the domestic circuit.