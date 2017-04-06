Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 winner Pratham attempts suicide

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 winner Pratham attempts suicide. Photo: Twitter.

Bengaluru, April 6: By popping sleeping pills, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 winner Pratham tried to commit suicide on Wednesday. He was live on facebook when he attempted to commit suicide, in Bengaluru. While he was live on facebook, he confessed that he was upset with rumours surrounding his professional and personal life, the reason for the suicide attempt.

The shocking suicide attempt by the Big Boss winner comes just a day after a 24-year-old ‘depressed’ student from Bengaluru jumped out of a Mumbai five-star hotel before going Live on Facebook. Reportedly, it was roughly around 5 am when Pratham went LIVE on Facebook for about 20 minutes.

As soon as his family and friends learned about his lethal step, he was rushed to a hospital in Nagarabhavi. According to media reports, in the video, he spoke emotionally about the gossip and rumours that had targeted him and apologised to people for taking this drastic step. Pratham, in the video, said that he wanted to teach those who humiliated him a lesson by committing suicide.

“At least after my death, people would think twice before making derogatory remarks. People are making me emotionally weak. Anything I do is being projected wrongly. I cannot take it anymore. This will be my final Facebook Live video and sorry If I have hurt anyone,” he reportedly said while consuming sleeping pills.

The doctors, quoted by newspaper Deccan Chronicle, said that his life was not in danger as he popped only two sleeping pills. Pratham claimed that he was trying to commit suicide as he was being harassed by Lokesh, an amateur film director. But Lokesh has dubbed the entire episode as a “publicity stunt”.

