BiggBoss 10 contestants out of water in challenge



Mumbai,Dec1:Bigg Boss 10 introduces the luxury budget task, which gives the power in the hands of the challengers. The contestants wake up in shock with no water in the kitchen and washroom, after which Bigg Boss breaks the news to them. In this task, for the basic necessities like water, gas, sleep and access to the luggage room, they will have to be dependent on the challengers.

Two challengers will have to continuously cycle for the same, if they stop then the supply would also stop. Priyanka will be monitoring this task.

Also, Bigg Boss tells her that if she makes sure that the task goes on smoothly then she will get a chance to fight for captaincy.