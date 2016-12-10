BiggBoss10:Wild card entry Jason Shah out of show

New Delhi,Dec10: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s popular television reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 10 is once again making the headlines for unexpected reasons. Now, it is being said that Jason Shah, who entered the controversial celebrity house as a wild card entrant is out of the show.

The good-looking model was not keeping well as he was suffering from stomach pain and infection.

According to TOI reports, sources close to the show have informed that the doctors present in the house were called to treat Jason, but he refused to take medicines from them. As a result, he was taken to a nearby hospital. Currently, Jason is out of the house for a medical check-up, but he will soon be back after receiving proper medication.

Last week, commoner Manu Punjabi exited the house in an emergency situation as his mother passed away. It is said he will comeback on the show in a few days.

‘Bigg Boss’, an Indian version of international series ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.