Biggest lie! Green court rips into Delhi civic body over dengue outbreak

New Delhi, Sep 21: The National Green Tribunal today ripped into the Delhi government and civic bodies on the dengue and chikungunya outbreak in the national capital saying, “shameful and shocking. Don’t show us fabricated figures on work done.”

The civic body had told the tribunal that it has inspected 56 lakh houses but could not produce evidence.

“56 lakh houses visited by 700 people is the biggest lie we have heard,” the tribunal snapped, adding that it was yet to see any public authorities talk of any challenges or spell out any plan of action.

From media reports and even common knowledge it was clear, the green court said, that there had been a “failure on part of MCD and Govt in prevention of these diseases”.

Nearly 30 deaths in Delhi have been linked to dengue and chikungunya and over 2,800 people are reportedly infected.