Biggest Mistake Of Akhilesh Was To Join Hands With Congress: BJP

March 13, 2017 | By :
BJP win
BJP confident of sweeping Gujarat, Himachal polls

Kolkata, March 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after sweeping Uttar Pradesh in the recent assembly polls, said on Monday that outgoing Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav led-Samajwadi Party’s biggest mistake was to collaborate with the Congress Party which led to its downfall.
“Their (Samajwadi Party) biggest mistake was to join hands with the Congress. If Akhilesh wouldn’t have collaborated with the Congress he would still have lost but not so badly,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha told ANI.
“The public has supported a new India through its mandate in UP and Uttarakhand. We think both in Goa and Manipur, the BJP will make the government. We believe more support from other parties and candidates would come to the BJP,” he added.
The BJP took 312 of the 403 assembly seats in U.P. and its allies another 13 seats; in Uttarakhand, it won 57 of the 70 seats at stake.
In Punjab, however, the Congress is coming to power after a gap of 10 years, with 77 of the 117 seats.
Goa and Manipur delivered fractured mandates as the Congress fell short of the halfway mark in both States. Meanwhile, the BJP has staked claim to form government in the two states with the help of coalition with regional parties.

(ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Top