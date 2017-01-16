Bihar boat tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar promises to punish those responsible

Patna, Jan 16 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said action would be taken against officials found guilty of dereliction of duty in connection with the boat tragedy that claimed 24 lives.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the boat tragedy…,it is already going on,” Nitish Kumar told the media after holding his weekly Lok Samvad programme here.

He said that the inquiry was being conducted from all angles.

According to the information received by him so far, Nitish Kumar said that it appeared that there were lapses at three levels that led to the tragedy.

“The government will not spare officials responsible for it,” Nitish Kumar said.

Admitting that the boats were operating in violation of rules, the Janata Dal (United) leader also said that from now on the concerned department would keep a close watch on the boats operating on the Ganga river.

The opposition has blamed official negligence for the tragedy on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the boat that capsized was overcrowded and was returning from a kite flying festival that was organised by the state tourism department as part of Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival.

