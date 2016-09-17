Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for nationwide liquor ban

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, Sep 17: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday favoured a nationwide ban on liquor after flagging off a rally against alcohol abuse in Barwani.

“Nationwide ban on alcohol should be imposed. Madhya Pradesh should be stopped from becoming Madh (liquor) Pradesh,” Kumar said addressing a meeting organised by Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) in New Delhi.

He said Madhya Pradesh has ample jungles and fertile land and the people of the state are hard working.

“The development in the state should not be done at the cost of fertile land. No injustice should be done to farmers and poor for the sake of development,” Mr Kumar added.