Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for nationwide liquor ban

September 17, 2016 | By :

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, Sep 17: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday favoured a nationwide ban on liquor after flagging off a rally against alcohol abuse in Barwani.

“Nationwide ban on alcohol should be imposed. Madhya Pradesh should be stopped from becoming Madh (liquor) Pradesh,” Kumar said addressing a meeting organised by Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) in New Delhi.

He said Madhya Pradesh has ample jungles and fertile land and the people of the state are hard working.

“The development in the state should not be done at the cost of fertile land. No injustice should be done to farmers and poor for the sake of development,” Mr Kumar added.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Man violates liquor law in Bihar: Sentenced to 10 yrs jail
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked, security personnel injured
Now, women can purchase alcohol in Sri Lanka: Government lifts ban on alcohol sales to women
Kerala JD(U) leader MP Veerendra Kumar quits Rajaysabha
Delhi HC issues notice to EC on Sharad Yadav’s arrow symbol plea
Senior citizen subjugated for entering village head’s house without knocking: Do authorities still encourage feudalism in India?
Top