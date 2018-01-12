Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked, security personnel injured

Buxar (Bihar), Jan. 12: The convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday was attacked and pelted with stones during a ‘samiksha yatra’ in Nandar village of Buxar district.

The chief minister was rescued safely; however, a few security persons were injured.

According to media reports, Kumar was visiting the village to assess the development in the area; however, villagers attacked the convoy for the lack of the same in the area.

The chief minister is currently on a state-wide “Vikas Samiksha Yatra”. Earlier this month, Kumar had restrained policemen from going after a group of youngsters who waved black flags at his public meeting in Saharsa district, a PTI report had said.

The incident took place at Sulindabad village in Kehra block of Saharsa, where the chief minister said a crackdown would lead to undue publicity for the youngsters who were “barely four or five in number” and remarked wryly “what is wrong with the black colour. It is a fine shade.” “Dissent lends beauty to democracy,” the JDU chief had said in Saharsa.

Further details are awaited in connection with Friday’s incident.

(With ANI Inputs)