Bihar court sentences man and his father to life imprisonment in dowry death case

Bihar, October 1: A court in Katihar on Saturday sentenced a man and his father to life imprisonment in connection with a 2013 dowry death case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raghupati Singh held Nazrul, husband of Nusrat Bano, and his father Abdul Bariq guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 316 (causing death of quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide) of IPC, reports deccanchronicle.com.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Nusrat for dowry on February 1, 2013.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them, both residents of Barari area in Katihar district.
Nusrat’s father Mohammad Shafique, a resident of Banka Barari, had lodged an FIR with Barari police station of the district against her husband and father-in-law for killing his daughter for dowry.

