Bihar Deputy CM gets 44,000 WhatsApp marriage proposals

Patna, Oct 21: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav has received 44,000 marriage proposals on a WhatsApp contact number which he had provided for complaints over bad roads, officials said.

Priya, Anupama, Manisha, Kanchan and Devika are among the 44,000 message senders who had contacted Yadav, also the state’s Public Welfare Department minister, at the number. “Out of 47,000 message received on the number, nearly 44,000 were personal message proposing marriage to Yadav. Only 3,000 messages were related to road repair,” a government official said.

He said most of these girls provided personal information including figure statistics, skin colour and height Yadav, 26, cricketer turned politician, is the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. “In fact, the young women mistook the number as Tejaswi’s own and sent the personal messages,” the official added. In response, Yadav jokingly said that such personal messages could have landed him into deep trouble had he been married. “Thank God I am still single,” he said. Tejaswi and elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who is also the Health Minister, according to sources are the two most sought after bachelors in Bihar.

However, Tejaswi told media persons that he prefers an arranged marriage. The Tech-savvy minister had helped an engineering student from Sitamarhi district to get his pending scholarship through the help of social media last year. The student had complained to Yadav through Facebook that he was not getting the scholarship which was due to him. Yadav had then directed concerned officials to look into the complaint and ensured that the youth received the scholarship money.