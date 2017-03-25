Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav dares Yogi Adityanath to ban liquor in UP

Patna, March 25: Former Cricketer and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav on Saturday challenged new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban liquor and set up an “anti-Daru squad” on the lines of the much hyped anti-Romeo squad in Uttar Pradesh.

“Liquor is dangerous, it pollutes health and society. Yogiji don’t divert people’s attention and constitute anti-Daru squad (anti-liquor squad),” Tejaswi Yadav, the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, told media here.

Tejaswi Yadav said if Adityanath is a ‘Yogi’ and an honest advocate of religion, he should order a total liquor ban in Uttar Pradesh like in Bihar.

The Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government enforced the total prohibition on April 5 last year in the state.

After the liquor ban, heinous crimes have decreased by 27 per cent in Bihar since the imposition of total prohibition in the state.

Besides, tension during the communal procession and other kinds of march have also witnessed a slide due to total liquor prohibition.