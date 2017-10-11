 Bihar education board’s question paper for Class VII exams listed Kashmir As Separate Country

Patna,October 11: The Bihar education department one again shows a embarrassing spot with an exam questions that appear to treat Kashmir as a separate country

Question paper for class VIIexam distributed across government schools asked to name what the people of five countries are called. The “countries” listed are China, Nepal, England, India And – Kashmir.

The error was flagged by a student yesterday.

The Bihar Education Project Council stated a part of the education board, oversees these exams. One of its officials has been quoted in reports as calling it a “printing error”, though a big one.

The state government is investigating how it happened. “It is very embarrassing for us. We have ordered an inquiry,” an official told

Bihar is no stranger to school-related controversies.

Last year, a school topper, Ruby Rai, was caught in a TV sting saying she learnt cooking in her best subject political science. She was among 20 students, teachers and others arrested for a cash-for-marks scandal.

After Ruby Rai, other “fake” toppers who had apparently paid for an impressive exam score, also surfaced.

In 2015, Bihar was shamed globally by pictures of relatives scaling the walls of an exam centre to pass cheatsheets to students in an exam centre.