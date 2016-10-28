Bihar : Farewell to braveheart BSF head constable Jitendra Kumar Singh

Jammu, Oct 28: The last rites of Border Security Force Head Constable Jitendra Kumar Singh who lost his life in heavy shelling by Pakistan were performed on Friday.

Jitendra Kumar Singh was killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Abdullian area of RS Pura sector. He belonged to Raxaul in Motihari district of Bihar.

So far, six civilians have been injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the R.S. Pura sector today.

Pakistani Rangers also started unprovoked shelling on Indian posts and civilian areas in the Arnia area of R.S. Pura around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heavy shelling was also reported from the Ramgarh area of adjoining Samba sector. The BSF has been retaliating and giving a befitting reply.

A heavy exchange of gunfire between border forces of both countries is still continuing in Sai, Treva, Bidipur, Joda, Arnia, SM Pur and Chanliyal areas of the state.

Border resident have been asked not to venture out of their homes and take all precautionary measures.

Some have been shifted to safer places.

Multiple ceasefire violations have been reported along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan, however, remains in denial about the cross-border firings.