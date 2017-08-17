Bihar Flood: 9 Million people and 14 Districts affected, Death Toll Rises to 84

Patna, Aug 17: Massive flood that has engulfed the areas in 14 districts of Bihar for the last some days are affected more than 9 million people and also affected in 14 districts of Bihar even as the toll in nature`s fury has risen to 84.

At least 97 blocks in districts of Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Madhepura, Supaul, East Champaran, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Saran districts were reeling under the flood water says Disaster Management Department.

According to the reports, almost 9 million population has been affected the flood. Amidst the Bihar government’s claims to provide help to affected people, there are many areas where proper help has not been extended.

Altogether 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with 100 boats and 15 teams of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) with 82 boats are providing succour to the marooned people.

“23 teams of NDRF is already working, 4 more teams will join the team soon and will be stationed in Motihari, Bettiah, Khagaria, Gopalganj. There is embankment breach in Gopalganj, water entered Barauli. We have evacuated about 1.5 lakh people, 13 pregnant ladies too,” said Vijay Sinha, NDRF.

The mobile teams of doctors have also been deputed in the flood hit areas.

Sources said that seven companies of Army were assisting civil authorities in carrying out rescue and relief operation more effectively. Indian Air Force choppers are also air dropping relief packets among flood hit people in the state.

Heavy rains have caused flood situation in the state of Bihar. It exacerbated after Nepal released waters into Indian planes. Many rivers are flowing above the danger mark in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)