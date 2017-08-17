Bihar Floods: Army Column, Engineer Task Force appointed for rescue operations

Patna/Bihar, August 17 : One Army Column and one Engineer Task Force (ETF) were appointed in 6 districts of Bihar, which led to the rescue of around 270 people from the flood-hit areas. Around 39 people got rescued from Katihar, 122 from Aria, 19 from Madhubani and 90 from Sitamarhi. In addition to the rescue operation, 3090 food packets were delivered between the flood affected people and 1000 were provided medical help. All the arrangements were made to control the crowd and repair of embankment.

According to media reports from the Asian News Service, 4 more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being airlifted from Pune to Patna. the other districts which have been affected by the floods are Supaul, Saharsa, Bagha, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Khagaria, Darbhanga and Madhepura districts. Previously on 16 August, the Deputy Chief minister Sushil Modi said that the National Disaster Response Force and the Army is active on war footing to combat the natural calamity which the state is facing.

Sushil Modi told the Asian News Service that ” It is a natural disaster. The magnitude of the flood was unpredictable, specially in locations where people would not be able to imagine that flood could come. The teams of National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response fund are working on war footing. An aerial survey would be conducted of locations Valmiki Nagar and West Champaran. I would like to thank all the officials, who were active in those locations the whole day. Air dropping was also started but due to bad weather at some places, it could not be carried out. Relief camps are started in different places. Dry rations were delivered among people. people in the flood affected areas were also provided cooked food.”